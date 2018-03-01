Michigan lawmakers set to vote on $175 million road funding bill

(WXYZ) - State lawmakers are set to vote on a $175 million road funding bill, which will go towards fixing potholes across the state and other road problems.

The money comes from funding that departments didn't spend last year. The bill has already passed unanimously through a Senate committee.

Governor Rick Snyder recently proposed the additional $175 million for road repairs in the 2018-2019 budget, but lawmakers said they wanted to spend that money now.

Democrats reportedly tried to amend the bill, adding an extra $275 million to put it toward road repairs, which would have come from the state's rainy day fund. That amendment was rejected.

Lawmakers have not released which roads and cities will benefit most from this.

The full state Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the road funding bill.