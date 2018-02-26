Michigan lawmakers to announce bill combating sexual assault in wake of Nassar

(WXYZ) - Survivors of Larry Nassar will join Michigan lawmakers in Lansing Monday.

State Senator Margaret O'Brien is expected to announce a bill designed to combat sexual assault and increase legal protections for victims.

Several survivors will speak out on the importance of the bill, including Jordyn Wieber, Rachael Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke, Sterling Riethman, Amanda Thomashaw and Larissa Boyce.

The conference will begin at 4 p.m. in the state capitol.