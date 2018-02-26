Michigan lawmakers to announce bill combating sexual assault in wake of Nassar

Fair
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Survivors of Larry Nassar will join Michigan lawmakers in Lansing Monday.
State Senator Margaret O'Brien is expected to announce a bill designed to combat sexual assault and increase legal protections for victims.
Several survivors will speak out on the importance of the bill, including Jordyn Wieber, Rachael Denhollander, Lindsey Lemke, Sterling Riethman, Amanda Thomashaw and Larissa Boyce.
The conference will begin at 4 p.m. in the state capitol.
