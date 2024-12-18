Michigan legislation in limbo as gridlock continues in lame-duck session

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are several pieces of Michigan legislation in limbo as the gridlock continues in Lansing.

The people depending on those bills are hoping deals are struck in the final hour before the Legislature adjourns for the year.

“Do you value your essential services?” asked Matthew Sahr, president of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union. “The essential services are here to protect the people.”



Supporters of bills on the verge of falling apart in Lansing are urging Democrats to do whatever it takes to get them across the finish line. The bills include addressing staffing levels for firefighters, legislation cracking down on the storage and disposal of hazardous waste materials and providing funding for community violence intervention groups.

“Nothing should supersede public safety,” said community activist Teferi Brent of Dignity for Detroit. “Nothing should supersede the fact that CVI programs in the city of Detroit has reduced crime by 40%.”

“If we have to have a place for it, then the least we can do is have the proper boundaries in place to protect communities,” said Jessica Peterson from Michigan Against Atomic Waste regarding the bill that would update Michigan’s handling of hazardous waste.

“What it comes down to is Michigan’s firefighters are half of what they are in surrounding states,” Sahr said

The Legislature is in gridlock. Democrats have majorities in the House and Senate, but they’re agenda is threatened. It's threatened first by House Republicans who walked out last week until Democrats take up bills to stop a minimum wage hike and the phasing out of tips for restaurant workers.

“You look at a group of people who have been absolutely bullied and their livelihoods have been threatened by Democrats and government,” House Republican Leader Matt Hall said.



Also two of their own, Sen. Sylvia Santana and Rep. Karen Whitsett, are refusing to attend the remaining legislative sessions unless more attention is paid to issues affecting inner cities. The lame-duck session ends Thursday, as does Democrats’ majority in the state House.

Attorney General Dana Nessel criticized Santana and Whitsett on Wednesday, calling their actions criminal. Santana fired back, saying: “It would be a Progressive Tough on Crime AG to call 2 Black women criminals for taking a principled stand on behalf of Black people.”

“I know Senator Santana. She’s a wonderful sister and she’s all about the people. So I respect her right to do what she's doing,” Brent said. “I know State Rep. Whitsett. I know she cares about the people and I respect her right to do what she's doing. I would just respectfully and humbly beseech our sister leaders to put some things aside and keep public safety as the thing — the most important thing.”

7 News Detroit reached out to House Speaker Joe Tate and Whitsett for comment. Neither have yet responded.

Santana’s office says negotiations between her, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the party’s legislative leadership are ongoing. Santana has also been in talks with Whitsett. Santana released the following statement: