DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Senate and House voted in favor of the Clean Energy and Jobs Act Wednesday, sending the package of climate-related bills to the governor's desk.

Michigan legislature passes bills stripping township authority over wind, solar approval

If signed, the legislation would deliver to the Michigan Public Service Commission the authority to approve the creation of certain wind and solar projects— a power traditionally held at a township level.

"This has split families. This has split neighbors, friends," Douglass Township Supervisor Cindy Shick said about a proposed wind energy project in her township. "It has been terrible for this community."

In 2022, voters in Douglass Township, which is in Montcalm County, rejected a wind ordinance and recalled the township supervisor, clerk and a trustee. The public officials had supported a 75 turbine, 375-megawatt wind energy project by Apex Clean Energy. Shick and others suspicious of towering turbines took over.

"We really were thinking we did it," Shick said. "Everyone is safe."

Now, as part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's goal for Michigan to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2040, the bill package would strip the ability of townships to turn away state-approved wind projects of 100-plus megawatts and solar or battery projects of 50-plus megawatts.

"We've seen too many times in which there are moratoriums upon moratoriums and delays upon delays," said Rep. Phil Skaggs (D-Grand Rapids). "Townships are throwing up unreasonable red tape."

However, Rep. Pat Outman, the representative for Douglass Township, disagrees— saying townships shouldn't have to forsake their power to the state.

“What's next?" Outman asked, labeling the bill package a "slippery slope." "What state takeover is going to come down the pike next?"