Michigan Legislature poised to OK $841M in COVID, other aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are poised to approve an additional $841 million in COVID-19 and other spending, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters.

The proposed supplemental funding was advanced out of a conference committee to the House and Senate floors Tuesday.

It includes nondiscretionary aid that Congress and President Joe Biden enacted nine months ago: $150 million for schools to screen and test for the virus; $168 million in relief for airports; and $140 million in emergency rental aid. The bill has $36 million in state funding to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor.