Watch
News

Actions

Michigan Legislature poised to OK $841M in COVID, other aid

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:28:24-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are poised to approve an additional $841 million in COVID-19 and other spending, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters.

The proposed supplemental funding was advanced out of a conference committee to the House and Senate floors Tuesday.

It includes nondiscretionary aid that Congress and President Joe Biden enacted nine months ago: $150 million for schools to screen and test for the virus; $168 million in relief for airports; and $140 million in emergency rental aid. The bill has $36 million in state funding to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!