Michigan Lottery is looking to feature paw-sitively precious dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beginning Nov. 6 through Dec. 8, Michigan Lottery players will have the opportunity to enter their dogs for a chance to be featured on the Michigan Lottery’s upcoming $1 instant game, Lucky Dog.

30 dogs will be selected to be a part of the Lucky Dog promotion and winners will be announced in the spring of 2024.

“Be sure to check MichiganLottery.com/LuckyDog periodically to see if your dog has made it to the Top Dogs page and give them a round of ap-paws!” Michigan Lottery said.

Officially launching June 4, 2024, each Lucky Dog $1 instant ticket will give players the chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $5,000.

To enter your paw-recious pup, click here and be sure to include a photo of your dog with a short bio explaining why your dog should be featured.