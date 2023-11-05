Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan Lottery is looking to feature paw-sitively precious dogs

Is your dog paw-recious?
Lucky-Dog-Social.webp
Michigan Lottery
Michigan Lottery Lucky Dog promotion
Lucky-Dog-Social.webp
Posted at 10:11 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 10:11:31-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beginning Nov. 6 through Dec. 8, Michigan Lottery players will have the opportunity to enter their dogs for a chance to be featured on the Michigan Lottery’s upcoming $1 instant game, Lucky Dog.

30 dogs will be selected to be a part of the Lucky Dog promotion and winners will be announced in the spring of 2024.

“Be sure to check MichiganLottery.com/LuckyDog periodically to see if your dog has made it to the Top Dogs page and give them a round of ap-paws!” Michigan Lottery said.

Officially launching June 4, 2024, each Lucky Dog $1 instant ticket will give players the chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $5,000.

To enter your paw-recious pup, click here and be sure to include a photo of your dog with a short bio explaining why your dog should be featured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!