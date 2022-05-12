Michigan lowers flags honoring Peace Officer Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 15 to recognize Peace Officer Memorial Day.

She made the announcement Thursday amid National Police Week.

This applies to all flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across Michigan.

“Today, we honor the memory of dedicated public safety officials who we have lost in the line of duty.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and we owe the fallen men and women who served our communities a debt that we cannot pay back.

“Let’s also thank the brave peace officers who keep us all safe every day for their service,” Whitmer said.

Congress established National Police Week in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year, National Police Week runs from May 15 to May 21.

To lower flags to half-staff, you should hoist the flag to the peak first and then lower it to the half-staff position.

The governor’s office says flags should return to full staff on Tuesday, May 17.

