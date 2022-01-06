Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist discusses insurrection anniversary, COVID-19 and 2022 outlook

(WXYZ) — Fresh into the new year, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist joined 7 Action News via Zoom Thursday to discuss the insurrection anniversary, the fight against COVID-19 and 2022 priorities for the state.

“We’re coming into this year eager to build on the progress that we've made, frankly, when it comes to building and strengthening our economy and positioning it for the future,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist.

Speaking to us on the anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says he hopes every person denounces violence, especially politically-motivated violence.

“It should have no place in our system, people who are attacking the very idea of government, a democracy, that is incredibly problematic and dangerous,” he said.

And as the fourth COVID surge continues to pummel the state, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist is asking residents to get vaccinated and boosted, and have conversations with their family members to encourage them to do the same. He also addressed the topic of state mandates.

“We’re going to continue to lean on what we know works, and we don't have a path at this time or a plan at this time to enact those kinds of measures because we have tools that we didn't have when those measures were in place before,” he said.

To watch the full interview, click the video in the player above.

