Michigan man charged for alleged death threats toward Biden, Whitmer and Pelosi

(WXYZ) — A West Michigan man is facing several charges for allegedly making death threats against President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Michigan Attorney General charged 21-year-old Joshua Docter, from Holland, with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Both are 20-year felonies.

It's alleged that Docter posted multiple threatening comments on the social media platform, iFunny, and the FBI was alerted to those threats.

Docter allegedly said he would use a gun to shoot and kill Biden, Whitmer and Pelosi, and would "be the catalyst" for a new American revolution.

The AG's office also said Docter had information on how to make a bomb and where to find materials on his phone.

“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said in a release. “I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case, and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public.”

The charges were filed Monday, Docter turned himself in Tuesday and was arraigned on the charges.