Michigan man charged for allegedly shooting & killing deer from his car, leaving them to rot

(WXYZ) — A mid-Michigan man is facing 50 charges of firearm and wildlife violations after he allegedly drove at night shooting and killing deer and leaving them to rot.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 26-year-old Thomas House was arraigned last week on:



Five counts of felony weapons offenses

One count of reckless use of a firearm

Three counts of possessing an uncased firearm in a vehicle

Six counts of taking game from a vehicle

Six counts of shining with a weapon in possession

29 counts of Wildlife Conservation Order violations, including taking game without a license, improper method of take and taking game out of season

According to the DNR, they received a tip through the poaching hotline on Oct. 13, 2025, about a man shooting deer from a vehicle using a suppressed semiautomatic rifle.

The tip said it was taking place in northern Clinton County and southern Gratiot County.

The DNR began investigation, and determined that between April 25, 2025 and Nov. 25, 2025, House would drive around at night, shining and shooting deer from his vehicle, then leave them to rot, unharvested.

House also allegedly recorded several videos and photographs of himself killing the deer, along with the deer lying on the ground.

“This case demonstrates the importance of the public’s partnership with conservation officers,” said Capt. David Malloch, DNR Law Enforcement Division supervisor. “A tip to the Report All Poaching hotline, combined with the officers' thorough and lengthy investigation, helped hold an individual accountable for their actions that showed a blatant disregard for wildlife and hunting laws. We encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious natural resources activity to report it immediately. We all play a role in protecting our natural resources."