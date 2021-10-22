Michigan man gets up to 45 years in 2018 murder of his wife

TECUMSEH, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say James Allan of Tecumseh is responsible for the death of his wife Amy Allan.

According to MSP, James Allan called 911 on September 14, 2018, stating that he found his wife, Amy Allan, hanging by an electrical cord from the basement ceiling.

By the time First Responders arrived, James stated he had been able to get her body down and was performing CPR.

After investigation, Tecumseh police identified several suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident and reached out to MSP for assistance.

MSP said during their course of the investigation, scientific evidence was developed that directly refuted James’ claim that he had found Amy hanging in the basement of their home.

James David Allan was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder by a jury of his peers on September 24th, 2021 and was sentenced on October 21, 2021 in front of Lenawee County’s 39th Circuit Court Judge Michael R. Olsaver to 20 to 45 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections.