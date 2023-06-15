Michigan man sentenced to 14 years in prison after fighting for ISIS

(WXYZ) — A Michigan man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday for providing and conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and attending an ISIS training camp, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The DOJ says 32-year-old Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli of Dearborn began researching ISIS in 2015, eventually traveling to Syria to attend an ISIS-run camp before going through their military training to learn how to shoot, carry and handle an AK-47 assault rifle.

Musaibli reportedly remained with ISIS for more than two years and fought for ISIS against the United States and its allies.

According to the DOJ, after being wounded in 2018, Syrian Democratic Forces turned him over to the FBI and Musaibli was flown back to the U.S. to face terrorism charges.

“This case is a reminder of the danger posed by those who travel overseas to join forces with terrorist groups,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, in a press release. “The sentence imposed on Mr. Musaibli is a clear reminder to others of the consequences of providing material support to ISIS or any foreign terrorist organization”