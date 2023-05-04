Michigan man's Star Wars displays bring joy for 'May the Fourth'

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Today is a special day with Star Wars fans everywhere greeting each other with “May the Fourth be with you.”

Like you to come with me, I would, to the area of Cass and Heydenreich in Clinton Township. Outside of the Joyful Jungle learning center, there’s a disturbance in the force.

Ben Flanagan of Madison Heights is a man who loves making other people smile — and Star Wars.

"The movies are cool,” said Ben nonchalantly of his Star Wars fandom.

Here’s a look at his bathroom decor … and basement:

So as you can imagine, May the Fourth is a special day for him. So special, that Ben likes to bring the May the Fourth celebration to the whole community, setting up Star Wars scenes outside of the four Joyful Jungle locations across metro Detroit.

“He loves Star Wars, he underplays it completely,” said Racheal Flanagan.

Racheal Flanagan is the owner of the Joyful Jungle. She loves her husband, Ben, but his Stars Wars obsession — meh.

“He comes home with these stormtroopers, sneaking them in the house, it’s enough,” laughed Racheal.

I asked Racheal what her reaction was when Ben first asked if he could decorate her Joyful Jungle locations ahead of May the Fourth, but she said he didn’t ask.

“I pull into work and there’s all these stormtroopers outside the building, I’m like, ‘what are you doing,’” said Racheal.

Apparently the tradition started years ago.

But stop there, it does not. Ben also hosts Jedi camp in the summertime for kids at community and charity events.

As far as creating smiles on May the Fourth, you could say this is the way.

“People honk while I’m setting them up, and when I’m driving down the road with them,” said Ben. "I just like spreading happiness everywhere."

