Michigan marching band named finalist in Metallica's Band Competition

DEWITT, Mich. — After taking first place at state finals this year, the Dewitt marching band has entered another competition and they need your help!

Hosted by heavy metal legends Metallica, the competition titled 'For Whom the Band Tolls' challenges marching bands at all levels to craft the most unique and exciting performance incorporating the bands music.

After Dewitt incorporated the famous Metallica song 'Enter Sandman' into their show, the performance has made it into the finals for the medium high school group.

Voting for the competition is still live with winners being announced January 1st.

