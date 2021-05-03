Watch
Michigan May election: View your sample ballot, view races and more

Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 12:32 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:32:18-04

(WXYZ) — The May 4, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

Check out the different races by county below, and view election results after the polls close.

Lapeer County

Dryden Township Fire Department Millage Proposal

Lenawee County

Clinton Community Schools
Madison School District
Monroe ISD
Morenci Area Schools
Riga Township
Tecumseh Public Schools

Livingston County

Fowlerville Community Schools

Macomb County

Memphis Community Schools

Monroe County

Luna Pier City
Milan City
Monroe ISD

Oakland County

Franklin Village
Northville Public Schools
Oak Park School District
West Bloomfield School District

St. Clair County

Marysville Public Schools
Memphis Public Schools

Washtenaw County
Clinton Community Schools
Grass Lake Community Schools
Milan City
Northville Public Schools
Pittsfield Charter Township

Wayne County

Allen Park Public Schools
Dearborn Heights School Dist No. 7
Livonia Public Schools
Monroe ISD
Northville Public Schools
Redford Union School District
Romulus Community Schools
South Redford Schools
Woodhaven-Brownstown School District
Wyandotte city

