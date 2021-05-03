Michigan May election: View your sample ballot, view races and more

(WXYZ) — The May 4, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

Check out the different races by county below, and view election results after the polls close.

Lapeer County

Dryden Township Fire Department Millage Proposal

Lenawee County

Clinton Community Schools

Madison School District

Monroe ISD

Morenci Area Schools

Riga Township

Tecumseh Public Schools

Livingston County

Fowlerville Community Schools

Macomb County

Memphis Community Schools

Monroe County

Luna Pier City

Milan City

Oakland County

Franklin Village

Northville Public Schools

Oak Park School District

West Bloomfield School District

St. Clair County

Marysville Public Schools

Memphis Public Schools

Washtenaw County

Grass Lake Community Schools

Northville Public Schools

Pittsfield Charter Township

Wayne County

Allen Park Public Schools

Dearborn Heights School Dist No. 7

Livonia Public Schools

Redford Union School District

Romulus Community Schools

South Redford Schools

Woodhaven-Brownstown School District

Wyandotte city

