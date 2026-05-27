Michigan Medicine, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach new contract agreement

(WXYZ) — Michigan Medicine and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) announced they have reached a long-term contract ahead of the July 1 deadline.

The two sides had been negotiating a new contract for months to keep in-network status for Michigan Medicine's academic medical center and affiliated facilities, clinics and physicians.

According to a news release, the two organizations will continue meeting over the coming weeks to finalize details of the new agreement with a renewal date for June 30. Final terms of the contract will not be disclosed.

Watch below: Blue Cross, Michigan Medicine contract dispute has patients worried as negotiations continue

Blue Cross, Michigan Medicine contract dispute has patients worried as negotiations continue

“Blue Cross is pleased to reach this long-term agreement with our partners at Michigan Medicine – ensuring continued access to the system’s medical care services for our members, while advancing the affordability of their care and coverage,” said Tricia A. Keith, President & CEO of BCBSM.

“On behalf of our physicians, nurses and all of our team members, we are grateful to have reached an agreement that ensures continued access for our patients and for Blue Cross members across the state to the world-class care available at Michigan Medicine,” said David Miller, M.D., Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs for University of Michigan and Chief Executive Officer of Michigan Medicine.

Previous coverage: Michigan Medicine to drop some Blue Cross plans if contract deal not reached by June 30