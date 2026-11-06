Michigan-Michigan State rivalry fuels friendly penny war at Taylor elementary school

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan-Michigan State rivalry weekend can divide families, friends and even classrooms.

At Kinyon Elementary School in Taylor, the rivalry has become a tradition that raises money, builds school spirit and leaves one unlucky staff member facing a colorful consequence.

For the past 12 years, Principal Susan Sweet and kindergarten teacher Angel Thomas have hosted a penny war ahead of the rivalry game. Students and staff drop coins and dollars into buckets supporting either Michigan or Michigan State.

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Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry sparks penny war at Taylor elementary school

“Today was fabulous,” Sweet said. “The kids were coming and dropping in coins and dollars and getting a hoot and holler from us.”

The winner isn't determined by what happens on the football field. Instead, whichever fan base raises the most money wins the school's competition.

“Outside of the game itself, whoever brings in the most money wins, and then the losing team has to do something,” Sweet said.

That has traditionally been bad news for Thomas.

“No, I have lost every year,” Thomas said. “We've lost every year. Yeah, I've lost every year.”

Angel Thomas Kinyon Elementary Principal Susan Sweet and Kindergarten Teacher Angel Thomas go head-to-head in an MSU/UM Penny War to benefit their school in Taylor every year

The consequences have changed over the years. Thomas said she has taken a pie to the face, been covered in silly string and even had to read a script praising the Wolverines.

“I've had to walk around classroom to classroom with a megaphone singing the fight song,” she said.

Sweet said the school's roughly 340 students have raised between $500 and $700 in past years. The money helps reimburse teachers for school-related expenses.

This year's losing side faces a new punishment: Sweet or Thomas will have to dye her hair either green or blue Monday, depending on which team raises more money.

Resource room teacher Greg Young jokingly suggested the stakes could get even higher.

“I think next year the loser gets their head shaved,” Young said.

The rivalry isn't limited to the school.

Tony Geftos Kevin Kozicki and Rebecca Cardinal live in a house divided

Nearby, Kevin Kozicki and Rebecca Cardinal are preparing for the game in a house divided between Michigan and Michigan State.

“It is special,” Cardinal said. “All of our family gets together for the big game. We all get together and we hang out in the garage and celebrate the game.”

Back at Kinyon Elementary, some students are more invested in the football game than others.

Asked whether she watches football, second grader Willow Leach had a simple answer: “No.”

Second grader Elizabeth Johnstone, however, said she has been a Michigan fan her “whole life.”

Tony Geftos Elizabeth Johnstone, 7, said she's been a Michigan fan her whole life.

The 7-year-old showed off her nails and said they could use a little more sparkle.

“I need some more glitter on my nails,” Johnstone said.

Asked whether the glitter might help Michigan win, she had an answer ready.

“Well, nothing can go wrong with a little bit of glitter.”

Fourth grader Bradley Young offered some perspective for whichever team comes up short.

“Even if we lose, it's gonna be OK,” he said. “We have still next year.”

At Kinyon, either way, the rivalry means more than bragging rights. It's a friendly competition raising money for teachers while giving students a reason to shout both “Go Blue!” and “Go Green!”

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