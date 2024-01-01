Michigan minimum wage, abortion, gun control laws and more going into effect in 2024

(WXYZ) — The start of the new year means the beginning of a new set of laws in Michigan.

In 2023, the Democratic-led legislature enacted more than 320 laws, many of which take affect on either New Year's Day or on February 13.

Included in the new laws is a raise in Michigan's minimum wage.

It's increasing from $10.10 an hour to $10.33.

Michigan's un-enforced old abortion ban will be removed from the books in 2024.

Employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity will be outlawed.

Gun control laws requiring universal background checks and safe-storage will be enforced, and domestic violence offenders will be banned from having firearms for eight years after sentencing.

The 4.05% income tax is rising back to 4.25%.

"Right to work" is going away.

Physicians will be required to start ordering all young children to be tested for lead exposure at certain ages.

Schools and child-care centers will be required to install water filters to protect against lead contamination.

Michigan's presidential primary is moving to an earlier date.

The lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lawmakers will be required to file annual financial disclosure reports.