RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan mother is pushing to end police pursuits involving motorcycles after her son was killed in a Wyandotte police chase.

On Oct. 15, a Wyandotte police pursuit following a motorcyclist into Riverview ended in a deadly crash. A memorial now marks the spot where 18-year-old Ibrahim Fawaz died.

We reached out to Michigan State Police to get an update on the crash investigation. On Monday, a spokesperson told me that investigation is now closed and nothing significant was found. The two Wyandotte officers involved will not face criminal charges.

Fawaz's family declined to comment, but his mother is now calling on the state to change the way police handle motorcycle pursuits with an online petition.

Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt says motorcycle pursuits present a unique set of risks.

"Because a motorcycle has more of an ability to move in and out of traffic, cut between cars, and go places where cars can't, cut through parking lots and stuff. So yeah, it's a lot harder to chase them and they can accelerate faster," Dolunt said.

Dolunt says officers have to make split-second decisions weighing everything from weather and traffic to the time of day and why they're trying to stop someone. He says sometimes, the safest decision is to call off the pursuit.

"Yeah. Yeah, you call it off. Yes. And that most departments are to the point now, the supervisors, call it off, it's not worth it," Dolunt said.

But Dolunt says that doesn't mean police have to lose track of someone who decides to flee. He says one possible alternative is using drones to follow suspects, allowing officers to back off and wait until they can make an arrest safely.

"The drone is safe, no one gets hurt. You can't hear the drone because you're in a car or a motorcycle. The drone is the perfect," Dolunt said.

That's why Dolunt doesn't support a statewide ban on motorcycle pursuits.

"I don't think it'll work again because now I can commit a crime, get on a motorcycle, and take off. And you can't catch me," Dolunt said.

He says local departments should have the flexibility to make those decisions based on their communities and the circumstances of each chase. But he also acknowledges the need to find safer ways to handle them.

"I hope people learn from this and they don't flee from the police and the police learn from this saying okay let's figure out a little better way to do this and spend the money on drones. Let's got to city council and say can we get a drone up opposed to risking officers lives, civilians lives, bad guys lives. Let's get a drone up, it's cost effective," Dolunt said.

The petition is still gathering support online. We've requested the now complete crash investigation report from MSP.

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