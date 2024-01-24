Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan mother sentenced to life in prison for son's murder

The mother from Norton Shores convicted of murdering her 15-year-old son through abuse and neglect was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Shanda Vander Ark Sentencing pic.jpg
shanda str
Posted at 11:47 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 23:51:43-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXMI) — The mother from Norton Shores convicted of murdering her 15-year-old son through abuse and neglect was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

In December 2023, a jury found Shanda Vander Ark guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse for the death of her son Timothy Ferguson. The 15-year-old was found dead when officers arrived at their house on Marshall Road on July 6, 2022.

On Tuesday, Judge Matthew Kacel sentenced Vander Ark to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction and 50 years to 100 years for the child abuse charge.

During the trial, investigators told the jury Vander Ark would starve the teen, lock him in the basement and pour hot sauce on his private parts.

TRIAL OUTCOME: Shanda Vander Ark found guilty of son's murder and abuse

Ferguson's older sister Milly spoke during victim impact statements, saying she regrets not doing more to protect her brother.

"When Timothy died, I couldn't stop regretting," she said. "I regretted not hugging him more... There's no fixing what's been done. That's my regret, that I couldn't protect him when he needed me most."

Ferguson's older brother Eric, who police say did not live at the home, also gave a victim impact statement.

"I have to wake up every day and pretend I am who I was before Timothy died," he said.

Following the victim impact statements and comments from attorneys, the judge began explaining his sentencing ruling to Vander Ark.

"The reality of the situation is here that this person, Ms. Vander Ark, you intentionally engaged in these acts," Kacel said. "I don't believe your intention was to kill. I think you intended to continue on torturing him. Why, I don't know."

Paul Ferguson, Timothy's older brother, also faces a charge of child abuse. He took the stand during his mother's trial as a witness for the defense.

Tuesday's sentencing is the last remaining step in the criminal case against Vander Ark.

Shanda Vander Ark Sentencing Hearing

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit Lions coverage on 7