Michigan needs more highway safety laws, new report says

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released their annual report card grading states on their safety laws aimed at preventing road deaths.
In the 59-page report, Michigan was given a yellow rating. The yellow means "improvement is needed because of gaps in Advocates’ recommended optimal laws." The report indicates there were 985 road fatalities in 2019 in Michigan and a 10-year fatality total of 9,644. The report also says the annual economic cost due to motor vehicle crashes in the state stands at $11.588 billion.
According to the report card, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say the following highway safety laws are needed in Michigan to help reduce deaths:
- Primary Enforcement Seat Belt Law (Rear)
- All-Rider Motorcycle Helmet Law
- Rear Facing Through Age 2 Law
- GDL - Minimum Age 16 for Learner’s Permit
- GDL - Age 18 for Unrestricted License
- Ignition Interlocks for All Offenders
Check out the full report below:
2022 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd