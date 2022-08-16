Michigan officials investigating increase in E. coli cases in Oakland, 2 other counties

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — State officials are urging residents to be cautious with food safety as they investigate an increase in E. coli cases in three Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it’s received 98 reports of E. coli infection in August. This time last year, there were 20 reported cases.

MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the recent increase along with health departments in Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties. The state says the investigation is in the early stages, but laboratory results found that some of the cases are linked to each other.

“While reports of E. coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “This is a reminder to make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness. If you are experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection like cramping and diarrhea (or gastrointestinal distress), especially if they are severe, make sure to let your health care provider know.”

Common symptoms include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea, often bloody

Vomiting

Fever

E. coli infection symptoms usually appear within three to four days after exposure, MDHHS said. Symptoms could last one day or as long as 10, with many seeing improvement within five to seven days.

People experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible, and the provider should contact their local health department to report the case. Infections can range from mild to life threatening, with younger kids and older adults more likely to have severe symptoms.

Since E. coli is often linked to hand hygiene, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of ways to prevent contracting the infection on its website.

Health and safety tips can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website.