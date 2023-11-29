Michigan officials warn about atypical canine infectious respiratory illness that's been found in 12 states

(WXYZ) — State officials with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are warning pet owners to be on the lookout for signs of illness in their dogs as an atypical canine infectious respiratory illness has affected dogs in at least a dozen states.

At this point, no cases of the illness have been reported in Michigan. However, officials warn there are a number of infectious respiratory diseases in dogs, many of which can be prevented or minimized through either routine vaccination or timely veterinary care.

“While the exact cause of this illness remains unknown, taking some basic steps to prevent a dog’s exposure to harmful germs can go a long way to protecting their overall health,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM, in a news release. “If owners notice respiratory symptoms (such as coughing, sneezing, or nasal discharge) in their dogs, it is important to reach out to their veterinarian early on in their animal’s illness so diagnostic testing can be completed and an appropriate course of treatment can begin.”

Officials say that, in general, the mystery illness is contagious, spreading among dogs that have had contact with other dogs. Signs of the disease include coughing, sneezing, nasal and/or eye discharge, fever, loss of appetite, and lethargy. Coughing may persist for weeks to months, and severe forms of the disease can progress to life-threatening pneumonia.

However, they also warn that the only way to distinguish between the multiple causes of infectious respiratory disease in dogs is through early diagnostic testing. For a case to be considered suspect for the mystery illness, diagnostic testing is required to rule out other common causes.

The state is recommending the following measures for dog owners to keep their pets safe:



Work with their veterinarian to ensure their dog is up to date on routine vaccinations.

Make sure their dog is fully vaccinated before interacting with other dogs.

Avoid food and water bowls shared by multiple unknown dogs.

Contact their veterinarian if their dog is exhibiting any signs of illness and keep their dog at home and away from other dogs.

Keep their dog away from dogs that are sick or whose vaccination status is unknown.

They are also encouraging animal shelter and kennel staff to follow intake and vaccination protocols when bringing in new dogs and continue to follow required isolation protocols and recommended cleaning/disinfection procedures for surfaces and equipment.

If dogs exhibit signs of respiratory illness, it is best to keep them at home and away from other dogs and contact your veterinarian.

For more information regarding this atypical canine infectious respiratory illness, contact your veterinarian or visit the American Veterinary Medical Association's website.

