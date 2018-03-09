Michigan one of the top 10 drunkest states in America

(WXYZ) - With St. Patrick's Day next weekend, a website has found that Michigan is one of the top 10 drunkest states in America.

According to 24/7 Wall St., Michigan comes in as the 10th drunkest state in the U.S., right in front of Maine and behind Nebraska.

The website found that the states with the highest rates of excessive drinking are concentrated in the midwest, while the lowest rates are in the south.

They looked at different numbers from the CDC to determine that Michigan was the 10th drunkest state in America.

The numbers include:

Adults drinking excessively - 20 percent

Alcohol-related driving deaths - 29.4 percent (16th lowest)

Adults in fair or poor health - 16.8 percent (20th highest)

The website also found that the drunkest metro area in the state is Lansing - East Lansing, which is where the campus of Michigan State University is located.

The entire top 10 list is: