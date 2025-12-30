Michigan Online Job Fair happening this week; here's what you need to know

(WXYZ) — If you're looking for a job heading into 2026, you can apply and get interviewed immediately this week as part of the Michigan Online Job Fair.

The job fair — organized by the statewide virtual hiring initiative that aims to place more qualified candidates into jobs — is happening today through Saturday, January 3. Roles companies are hiring for include skilled trades, education, transportation, customer service, logistics, and administrative roles.

“Every year, people are told to wait until 2026 to apply for jobs, and that advice simply isn’t true,” said CJ Eason, President of Workforce Development with Job Fair Giant. “Employers already know which roles they must fill immediately. Between December 30 and January 5, hiring managers are at work scheduling job interviews and discussing current job openings with potential candidates; the pressure to hire people before the year starts is dire for many local companies with big plans for growth and expansion in 2026. Budgets are finalized, and hiring decisions happen faster now. This is one of the strongest windows of the year to randomly call employers, interview, and get hired.”

Featured employers at the job fair include EdTec Central, Stellantis, and Airlines Parking at Detroit Metro Airport.

Job seekers can register and get interviewed at this link. Interviewees can attend any of the following hiring sessions:



Tuesday, December 30, 2025 — 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 — 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM

Thursday, January 1, 2026 — 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM

Friday, January 2, 2026 — 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM

Saturday, January 3, 2026 — 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM

For more information, call 734-956-4550 or email onlinejobfair@jobfairgiant.com