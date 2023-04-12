Michigan paper mill linked to fungal outbreak infecting nearly 100 workers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The fungus Blastomyces typically lives in moist soil and decomposing organic matter like rotting wood and leaves. You’ll find it around the Great Lakes and other areas near the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Saint Lawrence River. The fungus actually lives in the environment as a mold. And it produces super tiny fungal spores. And if you breathe these spores in, you can develop an infection called Blastomycosis. Not everyone infected will develop symptoms. But roughly half will and those symptoms include fever, cough, night sweats, muscle aches, joint pain, weight loss, chest pain, and extreme fatigue. Unfortunately for some people, primarily those with weakened immune systems, the infection can become severe. Especially, if it spreads from the lungs to other organs like the skin, bones, joints, brain and spinal cord.

The good news, Blastomycosis is generally not contagious. And usually, it does not spread from person to person. However, in very rare cases, it can spread through bites, needlestick injuries, or sexual contact.

Overall, blastomycosis is uncommon. Typically there are only one or two cases per 100,000 people annually in states where blastomycosis is reported. In fact, here in Michigan, only 26 cases have been reported over the last five years. So this outbreak at the paper mill is extremely rare. And the source of the infections has not yet been identified. But while the investigation is ongoing, the company is taking measures to contain the outbreak – like providing N95 masks, testing materials and deep cleaning the plant site.

Now, can people die from it? Yes, it can happen. Between 1990–2010, there were just over 1,200 blastomycosis-related deaths here in the U.S. However, there is treatment for blastomycosis. Antifungal medications can be prescribed. A course of treatment can last six months to a year, depending on how severe the infection is.

As for prevention, there is no vaccine. People at risk of developing severe infection should consider avoiding activities that involve disrupting soil in areas where Blastomyces are commonly found.