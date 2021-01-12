Former Governor Snyder to face criminal charges in connection to Flint water crisis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former Governor Rick Snyder and several other state officials will be facing criminal charges in connection with the Flint water crisis.

This is a major development and a first for the former governor who was in charge during the crisis.

The charges include involuntary manslaughter as several people died of legionnaires disease during the water crisis.

We’ve been hearing for months that this could be coming.

The charges coming from State Attorney General Dana Nessel.

We asked former Governor Snyder about this back in September.

Governor Rick Snyder took full responsibility for the water crisis. He and his team ordered flint to switch off Detroit water to the Flint River to save money.

Flint was under a state takeover and emergency managers were running Flint.

The Flint River was more corrosive and caused lead poisoning and later an outbreak of legionnaires disease that was deadly for several people.

According to sources, these are the people who are being charged this week and let me tell you why and who they are.

Rick Snyder, we are told by sources will be charged with a major crime, involuntary manslaughter, the theory, his actions led to death. That’s 15 years in prison.

The others are close aides to him, Rich Baird, Jarrod Agen, who was Snyder’s chief of staff then left to become Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director.

Nick Lyon, former state health director, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and bound over for trial.

Eden wells, the chief state medical doctor was previously charged.

Two Flint emergency managers, Darnell Early and Gerald Ambrose who were also previously charged.

Former Governor Snyder was on UpFront here on channel 7 on September 15 and we asked him, as we were hearing about possible charges if he was concerned.

Ted Leopold and Michael Pitt, interim court-appointed co-lead class counsel for the Flint litigation released the below joint statement:

“The residents of Flint were victims of decisions by the State of Michigan that resulted in tragic and devastating consequences. While we can never undo the injustice that occurred to the victims of Flint and their community, those responsible—including Governor Snyder and those he appointed to oversee the needs of the Flint residents—should be held accountable for the devastation they caused. On behalf of our clients, we give our assurances that we will continue to fight to make sure that a full measure of justice is obtained.”

We’ll have more on this in the coming days.

