Michigan priest, 71, arrested on sexual assault allegations

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Police in the Saginaw area have arrested a 71-year-old Roman Catholic priest who is accused of sexual assault.

Police say they've received "several incidents and criminal complaints" since August involving assault, gross indecency, alcohol for a minor and possession of the Ecstasy drug.

The priest was arrested over the weekend at his home in Saginaw Township. No charges have been filed, although the Saginaw County prosecutor is reviewing police reports.

The priest has been banned from schools in the Freeland district.

The priest had been under surveillance since November, although police say kids were not in danger during the covert operation.