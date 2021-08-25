Michigan Public Service Commission orders utility companies to provide more outage data

(WXYZ) — The latest round of storms in Michigan has left thousands without power once again across metro Detroit.

Meanwhile today, the Michigan Public Service Commission ordered member utility companies (DTE Electric, Consumers Energy; Indiana Michigan Power Co.; Alpena Power Co.; Northern States Power Co.; Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp., and Upper Peninsula Power Co.) to report more data on how this month’s weather pattern has affected customers and what more can be done to reduce the impact.

The data will include: