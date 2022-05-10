Michigan ranks fifth in nation for hospital patient safety, according to new report

(WXYZ) — Michigan has ranked fifth in the nation for hospital patient safety, according to the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades report.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that represents employers and purchasers of health care.

According to a press release from the Economic Alliance for Michigan, which is the regional leader of The Leapfrog Group, grades in the system are assigned to general hospitals across the U.S. based on performance measures. Those measures reportedly include errors, accidents, injuries and infections in addition to hospital systems in place aimed at preventing them.

The 2022 report marks the highest amount of “A” hospitals ever recorded in Michigan, according to the release, with 41 of the 81 hospitals earning an “A.” EAM said 22 earned a “B,” 17 earned a “C,” and one hospital earned a “D.”

Patients in Michigan deserve to know which hospitals are safest, so they can make an informed decision to protect themselves and their loved ones when seeking care,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a release. “We’re excited to celebrate those hospitals in Michigan that uphold high standards of patient care. This community should be proud.”

Check out the full grading list below: