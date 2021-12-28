Michigan redistricting commission approves US House map

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved a U.S. House map, one that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades.

In a landmark vote Tuesday, eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district plan known as “Chestnut.”

The state is losing a seat following the 2020 census.

There could be 7-6 splits in favor of either party if it is competitive statewide.