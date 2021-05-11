Michigan redistricting commission to hold 16 public meetings; here are dates & locations

(WXYZ) — Michigan's new redistricting commission will begin taking public comment as it prepares to draw lines for 13 congressional districts and 148 Michigan legislative seats for the next 10 years.

In all, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold 16 hearings, the first starting Tuesday, and running through July 1.

“The new redistricting process ensures that redistricting occurs in an open and transparent manner with the opportunity for statewide participation. Communities of interest for the first time are going to have a voice to prevent gerrymandering and to prevent the division of neighborhoods for partisan gain, which can harm communities,” said Rebecca Szetela, vice-chair of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The commission includes four Democrats, four Republicans and five Independents. They are tasked with creating the maps after voters approved a proposal in 2018 to end the legislature's control over map-drawing.

Commission spokesman Edward Woods III said the goal is to get 10,000 public comments.

The list and links to register and view the meetings are below.

JACKSON PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

American 1 Event Center

128 W. Ganson St. , Jackson, MI

Jackson Hearing Public Comment Sign-Up or RSVP: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PN6FFYZ

Jackson Hearing Zoom Webinar Sign-Up: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wa6Ss3meRWuxRG44vdZQLA

KALAMAZOO PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Wings Event Center

3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Kalamazoo Hearing Public Comment Sign-Up or RSVP: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DP3BWPM

Kalamazoo Hearing Zoom Webinar Sign-Up: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hYLmvPHyRLOuV-XlhhF28A

MARQUETTE PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University

1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI 49855

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Marquette public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

GAYLORD PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Treetop Resorts

3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI 49735

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Gaylord public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

MIDLAND PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center

5121 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Midland public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

LANSING PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Lansing Center

333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48933

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Lansing public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

FLINT PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

3501 Lapeer Rd, Flint, MI 48503

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Flint public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

DEARBORN PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Ford Community and Performing Arts Center

15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Dearborn public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

NOVI PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace

46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Novi public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

PONTIAC PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Centerpoint Marriott

3555 Centerpoint Pkwy, Pontiac, MI 48341

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Pontiac public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

DETROIT PUBLIC HEARING I

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

The Village Dome at Fellowship Chapel

7707 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48235

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Detroit public hearing I will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

DETROIT PUBLIC HEARING II

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

TCF Center

1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Detroit public hearing II will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

PORT HURON PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

Blue Water Convention Center

800 Harker St., Port Huron, MI 48060

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Port Huron public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

WARREN PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

MRCC Banquet Center

23401 Mound Rd, Warren, MI 48901

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Warren public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

MUSKEGON PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Start Time: 6:00 p.m.

VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center

939 Third Street, Muskegon, MI 49440

Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Muskegon public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here , one week in advance of the meeting.

GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC HEARING