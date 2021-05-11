Michigan redistricting commission to hold 16 public meetings; here are dates & locations

(WXYZ) — Michigan's new redistricting commission will begin taking public comment as it prepares to draw lines for 13 congressional districts and 148 Michigan legislative seats for the next 10 years.
In all, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold 16 hearings, the first starting Tuesday, and running through July 1.
“The new redistricting process ensures that redistricting occurs in an open and transparent manner with the opportunity for statewide participation. Communities of interest for the first time are going to have a voice to prevent gerrymandering and to prevent the division of neighborhoods for partisan gain, which can harm communities,” said Rebecca Szetela, vice-chair of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
The commission includes four Democrats, four Republicans and five Independents. They are tasked with creating the maps after voters approved a proposal in 2018 to end the legislature's control over map-drawing.
Commission spokesman Edward Woods III said the goal is to get 10,000 public comments.
The list and links to register and view the meetings are below.
JACKSON PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
American 1 Event Center
128 W. Ganson St. , Jackson, MI
Jackson Hearing Public Comment Sign-Up or RSVP: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PN6FFYZ
Jackson Hearing Zoom Webinar Sign-Up: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wa6Ss3meRWuxRG44vdZQLA
KALAMAZOO PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Wings Event Center
3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Kalamazoo Hearing Public Comment Sign-Up or RSVP: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DP3BWPM
Kalamazoo Hearing Zoom Webinar Sign-Up: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hYLmvPHyRLOuV-XlhhF28A
MARQUETTE PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University
1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI 49855
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Marquette public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
GAYLORD PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Treetop Resorts
3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI 49735
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Gaylord public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
MIDLAND PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center
5121 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Midland public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
LANSING PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Lansing Center
333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48933
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Lansing public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
FLINT PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Dort Financial Center
3501 Lapeer Rd, Flint, MI 48503
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Flint public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
DEARBORN PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Ford Community and Performing Arts Center
15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Dearborn public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
NOVI PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Suburban Collection Showplace
46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Novi public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
PONTIAC PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Centerpoint Marriott
3555 Centerpoint Pkwy, Pontiac, MI 48341
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Pontiac public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
DETROIT PUBLIC HEARING I
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
The Village Dome at Fellowship Chapel
7707 W. Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48235
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Detroit public hearing I will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
DETROIT PUBLIC HEARING II
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
TCF Center
1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Detroit public hearing II will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
PORT HURON PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
Blue Water Convention Center
800 Harker St., Port Huron, MI 48060
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Port Huron public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
WARREN PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
MRCC Banquet Center
23401 Mound Rd, Warren, MI 48901
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Warren public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
MUSKEGON PUBLIC HEARING
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center
939 Third Street, Muskegon, MI 49440
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Muskegon public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.
GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC HEARING
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Start Time: 6:00 p.m.
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Zoom registration, public comment sign-up and RSVP information for the Grand Rapids public hearing will be listed in the public meeting notice, posted here, one week in advance of the meeting.