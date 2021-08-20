Local refugee agency says the federal grant for Afghan refugees is not enough, asks community for donations

In the coming days, Michigan will welcome in hundreds of Afghan refugees. And while the federal government does offer these families a one-time grant upon arrival, a local social service organization says that’s not enough, and is now calling on the community to step up and help.

“They are fearing for their life,” director of Samaritas, a Refugee service center, Mihaela Mitrofan said.

Taliban soldiers have been patrolling the streets with loaded machine guns in Afghanistan forcing families to flee and find a new place to call home.

“They ran away grabbing a stove, some flour, and plates," Mitrofan said. "They are just trying to survive somehow.”

In just a couple of days, the Detroit metro area and Grand Rapids will be a new home for some families heading to the United States.

Mitrofan will work with families to house them.

“We look for rental properties," she said. "We have a plea out there to ask for suggestions for homes, condos, apartments.”

But there is a crucial financial need for donations when families arrive.

The U.S. government offers a grant that's a little over $1,100 for families who are resettling, an amount Mitrofan says is not enough for families who are starting all over.

“Ideally we’d like to help them for the first 3 to 4—6 months even—just to help get them on their feet.”

For more information, visit the Samaritas website here.