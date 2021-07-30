Michigan Renaissance Festival hosting mini-market this Sunday at Eastern Market

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is holding a mini-renaissance market this weekend at Eastern Market.

The festival organizers are giving fans a taste of what's in store for 2021. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shed 5.

The condensed festival will include several characters, more than 30 merchants, stage performances, a knighting ceremony, music and much more.

People can also get discounted tickets for the 2021 festival season.

The festival is open on weekends and Labor Day from Aug. 21 through Oct. 3, plus Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children. Discount tickets are available at Kroger, Menards and Goodwill.

