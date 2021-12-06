Michigan replacing elk with Kirtland's warbler on new wildlife habitat license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's wildlife habitat license plate is getting a change for the first time in four years.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced this week that the Kirtland's Warbler will be on the license plate.

Previously, the elk has been adorned on the wildlife habitat license plate to mark the 2018 celebration of 100 years of elk in the state.

The Kirtland's warbler was removed from the endangered species list in 2019 and the DNR and other partners have worked to ensure the songbird has nesting habitats throughout the state.

"The successful recovery of the Kirtland’s warbler is reason to celebrate,” said Jared Duquette, chief of the DNR Wildlife Division. “We hope highlighting the Kirtland’s warbler will encourage continued funding for conservation efforts of Michigan’s threatened and endangered species," DNR Wildlife Division Chief Jared Duquette said in a release.

Al proceedings from the sale will support the Nongame Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund.

Since released in 2006, the wildlife plate has raised over $3.9 million for the fund. You can purchase it for $35.