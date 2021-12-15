Michigan reportedly adds 67,000 jobs in the last 3 months

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan has reportedly added 67,000 jobs in the last three months, including 17,000 in November. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says in a press release, “The state’s unemployment rate is also trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of work left to do to put more Michiganders back to work.”

The Governor says that the state of Michigan is focusing on investing in small businesses and competing for big manufacturing projects. Whitmer says she will be signing a supplemental bill and an economic development package that together will invest $2.5 billion into the state.

“I will stay focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering the cost of essentials for families,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said Michigan’s economy grew 8.3% during the second quarter of this past year and that the statistic is the third highest in our nation and the best in the Midwest. The state also reportedly went from a projected $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus as Michigan leads in the automotive industry. According to the governor's office, “Personal income was up 19.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, the fourth-largest increase in the nation.”

When it comes to economic development, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will be receiving a $1 billion fund that’ll be equipped with a new set of tools to help them land some projects in their pipeline.