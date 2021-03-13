Michigan reports 1,659 cases of COVID-19, 38 new deaths

(WXYZ) — There are 607,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,774 deaths in Michigan, the state reported Saturday.

Health officials are reporting 556,697 recoveries as of Friday.

That's up 1,659 cases and 38 deaths from the day before. The number of deaths includes 30 identified in a vital records review, the state says.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

As of March 11, 2,921,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.