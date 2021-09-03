Michigan reports 4,448 cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths over two-day period

Michigan is reporting 4,448 COVID-19 cases and an additional 51 deaths over a two-day period.

The number of deaths includes 28 from a Vital Records review. The average number of cases totals 2,224 per day.

The overall number of cases has reached 955,640 and the number of deaths total 20,367.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

