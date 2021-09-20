Michigan reports 7,185 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths over 3-day period

(WXYZ) — Michigan reports 7,185 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 35 deaths over a 3-day period; an average of 2,395 per day.

The overall number of Michigan cases has reached 995,910 and the number of deaths total 20,700.

The deaths announced today include 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan reports coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as the surge in cases continues.

