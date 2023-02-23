Michigan reports first pediatric death from the flu this season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from the flu this season.

On Thursday, the MDHHS said a child from Ingham County passed away after contracting influenza A/H3. According to the state, there have been at least 111 flu-related pediatric deaths this season.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the CC, there have been between 25-51 million flu illnesses this season, and most of the strains have been the Influenza A/H3 virus. It can caus severe flu infections in both kids and adults.