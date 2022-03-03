Michigan Republicans approve bills for tax cuts opposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Legislature approved a package of bills that provide several tax cuts, which is expected to be vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Republican-led Legislature passed the bills – which would cut Michigan's income tax, expand tax exemptions for older people and largely restore. per-child tax credit – along a party-line vote in the Senate.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has said the package of tax cuts is unsustainable and would lead to spending cuts. She has proposed more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-income workers as the state runs a multibillion-dollar surplus.

According to the bills, the income tax would be cut to 3.9%. It's currently at 4.25%. It would alos lower the age for filers to exempt up to $20,000 as individuals or $40,000 if filing jointly between the ages of 62 and 67, and more.