Michigan resident dies of rabies after receiving organ transplant in Ohio

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan resident has died of rabies, which health officials say was contracted through a recent organ transplant.

The person died in January 2025 after receiving the transplant at an Ohio hospital in December 2024, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday. They said a public health investigation determined the cause of death.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services worked closely with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the investigation. The CDC Rabies Laboratory made the rabies confirmation,” MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin said in a statement.

MDHHS said the organ donor is not a resident of Michigan or Ohio. They are not releasing additional information on the Michigan resident or the donor.

Officials said there is no threat to the general public.

“Health officials worked together to ensure that people, including health care providers, who were in contact with the Michigan individual were assessed for possible exposure to rabies. Post exposure preventive care, if appropriate, has been provided,” Sutfin said.

