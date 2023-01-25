Michigan restaurants, chefs well-represented among James Beard Award semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists for both chefs and restaurants were announced on Wednesday, and Michigan is well-represented in several categories.

The final list of nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 with the winners celebrated in Chicago on June 5.

The awards are among the nation's most prestigious honors for restaurants, and they recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries.

“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation

The nominees from Michigan are below.

Outstanding Restauranteur

Sandy Levine – Freya, Chartreuse and The Oakland – Detroit

Outstanding Chef

Hajime Sato – Sozai – Clawson

Emerging Chef

Amado Lopez – Casa Amado Taqueria – Berkley

Outstanding Bakery

Good Cakes and Bakes – Detroit

Outstanding Wine and other Beverages Program

Spencer – Ann Arbor

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Omar Anani – Saffron De Twah – Detroit

Abra Berens – Granor Farm – Three Oaks

Noberto Garita – El Barzon – Detroit

Andy Hollyday – Selden Standard – Detroit

Ji Hye Kim – Miss Kim – Ann Arbor

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere – Baobab Fare – Detroit

Michael Ransom – Ima Izakaya – Detroit

Sarah Welch – Marrow – Detroit