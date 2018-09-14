Greta Van Fleet announces 2nd show at Fox Theatre due to high demand

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Tickets for Greta Van Fleet's special holiday show on Dec. 27 sold out within minutes Friday morning.

Due to the overwhelming demand, the Michigan-based band announced a second date of Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

Tickets, start at $43 and can be purchased at 313Presents, LiveNation, Ticketmaster and the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices.

Frankenmuth natives Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner just announced the release of the band's debut album, "Anthem of the Peaceful Army," out October 19.

The band is most known for their debut single "Highway Tune," released in 2017.

For all ticketing information, go to gretavanfleet.com.