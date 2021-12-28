Michigan schools using state grant to hire school psychologists, social workers, counselors and more

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan schools will use new state grant funding from the FY22 State School Aid Act to recruit 560 more school psychologists, school social workers, school counselors, and school nurses.

According to the state, 210 school districts have applied for the grant funding.

The funding will be used to hire 60 school psychologists, 226 school social workers, 146 school counselors, and 130 school nurses. Districts must hire staff by March 1, 2022 to qualify.

“The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals are not luxuries. Healthy students—physically, mentally, and social-emotionally—are better learners,” Governor Whitmer said. “Having skilled professionals in school buildings helps our kids get the supports they need so they can thrive in the classroom and beyond.”