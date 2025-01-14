Michigan Science Center gets $2.6M grant to upgrade its planetarium

The Michigan Science Center will upgrade its planetarium theater and other space exhibits thanks to a large grant from the Ballmer Group.

According to the science center, the $2.6 million grant from the Ballmer Group will help create a new immersive and interactive learning space at the center.

The money will help the planetarium get improved 8K digital projection, state-of-the-art real-time science visualization capabilities and a seamless dome.

There will also be new inclined seats and an updated 5.1 audio system will propel guests through hyperspace. The existing structure of the planetarium will remain the same and all upgrades will be interior improvements only.

“Space is much closer than you think, and you may one day have the opportunity to visit. But why wait?! This transformative grant from Ballmer provides us an incredible opportunity to take advantage of renewed public interest in space and use it as a relevancy gateway for enhancing public knowledge and improving K-12 STEM literacy,” said Dr. Christian Greer, the president and CEO of Mi-Sci. “Although the Universe is vast, it’s not empty. It’s filled with mysterious worlds, countless stars, and unimaginable beauty. Our new ‘Hyperspace’ planetarium initiative will take your curiosity about what’s out there to its limits.”