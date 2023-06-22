Michigan Science Center gets NASA grant to advance STEM programs

The Michigan Science Center said it has received a grant from NASA that will help advance STEM education in Michigan.

According to the science center, it was selected as a recipient of the grant from NASA's Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions (TEAM II) program and TEAM II Community Anchor Awards. Those programs are part of NASA's Next Generation STEM initiative.

With the grant, the science center said it will build on its STEM programs, including aeronautics, Earth science and human space exploration.

“We are delighted to be one of the recipients of the NASA TEAM II grant," Michigan Science Center President and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. “This funding will enable us to bring the wonders of space science closer to our community and ignite a passion for STEM education among Michigan's youth. We believe that by engaging students, caregivers, and educators in exploring NASA's missions and discoveries, we can empower them to unlock their potential and make significant contributions to the scientific advancements of the future.”

In all, NASA awarded more than $3.8 million to 21 museums and science centers across the country.

One of the Michigan Science Center's proposed projects is called "Urban Skies – Equitable Universe: Using Open Space to Empower Youth to Explore Their Solar System and Beyond," which aims to create opportunities for Detroit kids to engage in space science. The center uses open spaces in urban areas to host learning experiences and more.