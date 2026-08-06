Michigan Science Center launching new weekend dissection program called 'Insides Out'

The Michigan Science Center is offering kids and families a chance to see a live dissection in an effort to increase knowledge of anatomy and health.

The science center's new "Insides Out" program is presented by Medline Inc., and will run every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Mi-Sci's Learning Launchpad, on the main floor of the museum.

The dissection series will use sheep hearts and other organs that provide parallels to human anatomy, so visitors can attend multiple times to see something new.

In addition to seeing the live dissection, there will be hands-on components for kids, like coloring sheets, paper models and stuffed animal models.

“Including health and anatomy education into our programming is part of our mission to put YOU at the center of science,” said Dr. Christian Greer, President and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “Our goal is to make these demonstrations fascinating, fun and approachable so the kids present are even better prepared to engage with this type of content when they encounter it later in the classroom.”

“Supporting educational opportunities that strengthen our communities is an important part of

Medline's commitment to making healthcare run better," said Jenny Lee, chief marketing officer at Medline. "Through this partnership with the Michigan Science Center, we're helping make anatomy and health education more engaging and accessible for families while inspiring the healthcare innovators and caregivers of the future.”