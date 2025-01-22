Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announces gubernatorial run

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she will be running for governor in 2026. Benson, a Democrat, is the latest person to throw their name in the gubernatorial race.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his candidacy in December but he is running as an Independent.

“I am running for Governor because our state needs a bold leader who will save Michiganders time and money, deliver real results that improve everyone’s lives, and protect our residents. That’s what I’ve done my entire career,” Benson said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “This campaign is about ensuring government is on your side so Michigan is the best place in the country to be a kid, raise a kid, and be healthy, safe, and successful. A place where government is efficient and easy to deal with, where businesses and communities thrive, and where every resident has access to quality child care, health care, education, and housing. As governor, I will bring people together to solve our biggest problems and make sure everyone has a fair shot.”

She was first elected secretary of state in 2018 that saw Michigan elect three women to the top state positions – along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Benson graduated from Harvard Law School and eventually served as the dean of the Wayne State University Law School. She left the university to lead the Ross Initiative for Sports Equality.

In 2010, Benson published a book titled “State Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process”

She ran for secretary of state in 2010 but lost to Ruth Johnson, but successfully won her race in 2018 and re-election in 2022

.During her time as secretary of state, Benson oversaw the elections in 2020 and 2022, which saw record-breaking turnout, and also worked to improve SOS services throughout the state.

Her office said she doubled the number of services that can be done online, installed 160 self-service stations across the state and more.

