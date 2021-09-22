Michigan Secretary of State launching mobile office in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday that the state is launching a mobile office to help serve Michiganders throughout the state.

The mobile office is aimed to serving those with limited access to Secretary of State offices and the internet, including senior centers, homeless shelters, foster care facilities and more.

“In addition to our expanded online services, new self-service machines and convenient scheduled and walk-up in-person services, the mobile office will go even further to make government work for all Michiganders,” Benson said in a release. “It is another way we are making our services convenient and accessible for all Michiganders by bringing them directly to senior centers and other underserved communities.”

The mobile office will operate out of lobbies and gathering places and travel throughout the state.

People will be able to process driver's license and state ID applications, corrections and renewals, disability parking applications and renewals, and vehicle title and registration transactions.

The mobile office will be based in southeast Michigan but funds have been requested from the state legislature to add additional mobile offices, Benson said.

Organizations that would like to host the mobile office can get more information and apply at Michigan.gov/SOSMobile.

